Naga Chaitanya's Custody OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch the movie online

Naga Chaitanya's recently released film Custody is gearing up for a digital release. The film, which was released in Tamil and Telugu on May 12, opened to a mixed response from the audiences despite carrying huge expectations. The movie failed to impress the audience and the box office collection was only Rs 26.8 Crore. Well now, after one month of theatrical release, Custody is all set to reach the audiences at home. Here are all the details you need to know about the OTT release.

Director Venkat Prabhu said about the OTT release, “Custody is a unique blend of drama, action, and thrill, crafted to cater to the tastes of the audience. With Naga Chaitanya in the lead, we have explored a new layer to the character, which he plays to perfection. And Kriti Shetty lights up the screen with her presence and charm. Additionally, working with the legendary composer Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and the immensely talented Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time is like a dream come true. Custody is extremely special for me."

Here's when and where you can watch Custody online

Where to watch Custody

The digital rights of Naga Chaitanya starrer have been bagged by the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos. After one month of release, the film is set for OTT release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, Custody was released in theatres in Telugu and Tamil. The dubbed versions are now available for streaming on the OTT platform.

When to watch Custody

Custody will be available for streaming online on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos from June 9. The platform has officially announced the same on social media with a poster featuring Naga Chaitanya and Arvind Swamy.



About Custody

Custody is an action-drama that revolves around Shiva (Naga Chaitanya), a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru. However, the entire police force wants the witness dead.

Krithi Shetty is the female lead of the film. Custody will also mark the debut of Naga Chaitanya in Tamil as it's his first bilingual film. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist in the drama that also stars Priyamani in a crucial role. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath form the supporting cast of the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kerala theatre owners protest against Tovino Thomas' 2018 OTT release; Here's why