Naga Chaitanya's Custody to release in May 2023; A look at his rollercoaster journey of 2022

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his next project titled Custody. The upcoming project is a bilingual film and is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film's shooting has been progressing at a brisk pace for the past few months. Custody is one of the most awaited and anticipated films. It promises to show Chaitanya in a never seen before role. While no major updates have been shared so far, now big news has been announced by the makers. The release date of Naga Chaitanya has been announced. Custody is set to release in theaters on May 12, 2023. The makers took to Twitter and wrote, "It's locked.#Custody in theatres on May 12, 2023. #CustodyOnMay12. A @vp_offl Hunt."

About Custody On Naga Chaitanya's birthday, director Venkat Prabhu took to social media to launch the first-look poster of his upcoming film, Custody. The actor essays the role of a police officer in the film. The first-look poster of Custody looks intriguing as Chay looks fierce and unstoppable. He will be seen romancing Krithi Shetty in the film. Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty previously worked together in the 2021 film Bangarraju. Custody will be the first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama of the Thank You star. The project will further mark the filmmaker's Telugu debut. Financed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. While Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues for NC22, legendary father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are going to compose the melodies for the film. This is going to be their first collaboration as music composers. On a similar note, take a look at Naga Chaitanya's 2022 journey of personal and professional life that has been a rollercoaster ride

Thank You movie fails Naga Chaitanya started off his year on a good note with a blockbuster hit Bangarraju, co-starring his father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film, which was released on Sankranthi, became a good festive release. It received a good response from the audience and emerged as a hit. However, his second innings of 2022 went into a bad phase with two major flops Laal Singh Chaddha and Thank You. Naga Chaitanya came on the screens with a romantic film titled Thank You. The film was released on 22nd July to underwhelming reviews both from the critics and moviegoers. Thank You also failed to collect numbers at the box office. The film is directed by Vikram K Kumar. The rest of the prominent characters in the film have been essayed by Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair, who are seen as the female leads in the flick, along with Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy in other key roles. Thank You" revolves around a successful businessman who is compelled to pause and reflect upon his life after a life-altering incident.

Average Hindi debut Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut this year. However, it turned out to be a disaster. Yes, he joined hands with Aamir Khan to play a key role in his Hindi film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Grump. Although Chay's performance was praised, the film failed to live up to everyone's expectations and had empty seats in theaters. The film features Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. The Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha was presented by Chiranjeevi but failed to impress the audience.



Hit headlines for rumoured relationship Apart from work, Naga Chaitanya has been in the headlines in 2022 for his rumoured relationship with actress Sobhitha Dhulipala. A photo of them together from a vacation has surfaced online and took the internet by fire. The photography also added fuel to their dating rumours. However, there was no clarity if the photo is real and the two were together on vacation. The photo showed Chay and Sobhitha on a vacation. While some sections of fans pointed out that the two were indeed together, some fans claimed that the photo is definitely edited. Pinkvilla exclsuively reported that Naga Chaitanya is dating actress Sobhitha Dhulipala. Although both never opened up about their relationship, it was revealed that Chay was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode and they looked very comfortable in each other's company.