Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha 2 returns? Here’s what we know

Dhootha, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in 2023. Now, the horror mystery thriller is expected to return with a second season.

Is Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha set to return with season 2?

According to online reports, Dhootha is set to return to streaming with a second season. As per a report by 123 Telugu, the screenplay work has been completed by the team.

With pre-production activities currently underway in Hyderabad, the upcoming season is expected to explore the narrative introduced in the first season with greater intensity and suspense. Owing to the success of the first instalment, the screenplay is said to delve into the story in a more intricate manner.

While official confirmation is still awaited, Dhootha Season 2 is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026, with Naga Chaitanya returning to headline the project.

More about Dhootha

Dhootha is a horror mystery thriller created and directed by Vikram Kumar. The series follows the story of Sagar, a morally ambiguous and successful journalist who begins receiving newspaper clippings that accurately predict tragic, fatal, and often supernatural events involving his loved ones.

As a series of crimes unfolds, he comes under suspicion and must investigate the source of these ominous predictions while confronting challenges from his own dark past. Along with Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, the show also stars Srikanth Murali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in key roles.

The series’ music and background score were composed by Ishaan Chhabra. The visuals were crafted by Mikolaj Sygula, with Naveen Nooli serving as the editor for the eight-episode series.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in a leading role in the film Thandel. The Telugu-language romantic action thriller follows the story of Raju, a brave fisherman who accidentally enters Pakistani waters.

The movie focuses on his passion for fishing and his love for Sathya, also known as Bujji. Thandel starred Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, with Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and several others in key roles.

The film was based on a real-life incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will next appear in the lead role in Vrushakarma. The film is directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu and features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

