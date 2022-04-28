Naga Chaitanya's Dootha launch to Arya's series The Village: OTT debuts, shows & everything you need to know

Actors are now not just limited to big screens as they are exploring in OTT world too with interesting genres and roles. From Naga Chaitanya to Arya, many actors are all set to mark OTT debuts as new shows by Amazon Prime Video have been announced.

Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar's directorial web series Dootha, which is touted to be a horror thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.

The web series was launched today and Naga Chaitanya also performed an act on the stage. Sharing his views on his OTT debut Dootha, he said, "I am someone who is afraid of horror films myself. Can’t see through even 5 mins so when the director approached me for Dhootha, I was like let me channelize all that I know."

Tamil star Arya also announced his OTT debut with a show titled The Village. The first look was released and it shows Arya fighting for life as a bunch of hands try to pull him off the hill. It looks interesting and promises a top-notch performance by the actor yet again. Speaking at the event about his debut, Arya said, "The village is my web series debut. We had fun making it. It is not a usual series, equally challenging but it was fun. Sarpatta Parambarai has been phenomenal for me. It has been an amazing response. The village is my web series debut, it's unlike anything u have seen in India. We had a lot of fun shooting for it. It's not a usual series. There are a lot of mutants, prosthetics, and make-up. The entire team is excited and we are looking forward."

The Village also stars Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, George M, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pooja, Jayaprakash, PN Sunny in important roles.

Amazon Prime Video also announced a web series titled Modern Love, which will come in 3 cities, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. In Telugu, the series is Modern Love in Hyderabad and has an ensemble cast of talented actors like Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Malavika Nair and others. Whereas in Tamil, the show is titled Modern Love in Chennai and will feature Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Vijayalakshmi, Samyuktha Vishwanathan and others.

Another Tamil show Suzhal The Vortex was announced. Sharing the first look featuring Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, and Sriya Reddy, the makers wrote, "An investigation into a simple missing person case unravels and rips the intricate social fabric of a small town."

