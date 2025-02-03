Naga Chaitanya's fee for Thandel is 4 times higher than Sai Pallavi's for the romantic thriller film?

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is just a few days away from hitting the big screens on February 7. The movie has been generating significant buzz online due to its star cast and storyline. But do you know how much the lead actors charged for their roles in the film? If not, let's find out.

According to a report by Siasat, Naga Chaitanya charged between Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore for Thandel. He has reportedly increased his fee from Rs 10 crore for the upcoming film. The actor is earning four times more than Sai Pallavi, who took Rs 5 crore for her role in the movie.

Since the movie is made on a reported budget of Rs 90 crore, the makers are relying on the film's grand release to keep the cash registers ringing.

Meanwhile, Thandel revolves around the life of a fisherman from Srikakulam who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters while fishing with others. The movie will further showcase their hardships and how they struggle to return home to their families and loved ones. As the film is based on a real-life incident, audiences may feel a stronger connection to it.

Thandel is a film directed and written by Chandoo Mondeti, based on a story by Karthik Theeda. The movie is produced by Bunny Vasu, with Allu Aravind presenting it. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi play the lead roles. Cinematography is done by Shamdat Sainudeen, and editing is managed by Naveen Nooli. The soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the film is produced under the banner of Geetha Arts.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Siasat and Koimoi. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.