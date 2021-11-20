Naga Chaitanya's first Instagram post after split with Samantha is a love letter to life

Naga Chaitanya, who is not an avid social media user, shared his first Instagram post after split with Samantha. He shared a photo of a book that inspired him recently and called it a 'love letter to life.' The actor also mentioned that this book has given him green light in life. Well, with that fans are wondering what the book must be about.

Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and shared a photo of book that inspired him. He was awestruck by Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "A love letter to life .. thank you @officiallymcconaughey for sharing your journey .. this read is a green light for me .. respect sir! ."

Naga Chaitanya is an avid social media user, he rarely posts pics of himself His Instagram handle shows his passions and favourite things like supercars, books and nature. The actor has amassed a huge following on Instagram despite not being frequent.

On October 2, Naga Chaitanya took to his social media handles and announced separation from Samantha. The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent after 5 years of dating and 3 years of marriage. Post-separation, Chay stayed away from Instagram for over a month now.

