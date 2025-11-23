Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 titled Vrushakarma, Mahesh Babu calls first look 'super solid'

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated project NC24 has finally been titled Vrushakarma, and the makers unveiled the first look poster on the actor’s 39th birthday, November 23. The announcement and poster release were shared by superstar Mahesh Babu on social media.

Mahesh Babu posted the title and first look, extending warm wishes to Naga Chaitanya. He wrote, “Wishing you a very HapWispy Birthday chay_akkineni. VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this.” Naga Chaitanya responded on X (formerly Twitter), sharing, “Thanks @urstrulyMahesh Garu for this gesture! Means a lot.” The poster sets a dark, intense tone, hinting at an epic mythological story filled with challenges and large-scale conflict.

Here’s what the first look poster shows

The poster features Naga Chaitanya in a rugged and fierce avatar. He is seen with a muscular physique, a sweat-drenched face, and a determined expression, suggesting raw physical struggle and survival. His torn attire and the dust-filled surroundings indicate a harsh, ancient setting. A dramatic celestial eclipse in the backdrop, along with broken structures and a war-torn landscape, adds to the film’s mythological and mysterious atmosphere.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen opposite Meenakshi Chaudhary, who plays the female lead, while Sparsh Shrivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, steps in as the antagonist. The film is directed by Karthik Dandu and jointly produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. It is presented by Bapineedu.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. The story is provided by director Sukumar. Neil D Cunha handles cinematography, while Ajaneesh B. Loknath composes the music. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli is in charge of editing, and Sri Nagendra Tangala, known for his work in Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, is the production designer.

