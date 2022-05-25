Naga Chaitanya's next with Parasuram to have a special connection with his grandfather Nageswara Rao?

There have been strong reports in the tinsel town that Naga Chaitanya and Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram are teaming up together for an upcoming film. Now, the film is buzzing with another set of reports that it will have special connection with Naga Chaitanya's grand father and veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Although no official confirmation about the project has been made, reports suggest that the movie will be titled after actor's grandfather name Nageswara Rao.

The reports of Parasuram and Naga Chaitanya's movie have been going on for a long time even before Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The director just bagged a massive success with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer. Now reports suggest that Parasuram has started working on his long pending project with Naga Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has many films lined up for the upcoming year. Naga Chaitanya will be making his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. This much-anticipated film is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which is the cinematic retelling of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

The actor also has two projects with director Vikram K Kumar- a Telugu film titled Thank You and a web series Dhootha, which also marks his OTT debut. Today, the teaser of Thank You has been released and it looked super interesting. The film stars Raashii Khanna, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair as female leads.

Also Read: Thank You Teaser OUT: Naga Chaitanya shows the journey of a happy, loving person to a cold-hearted one

The actor is also working on a web series titled Dhootha. Touted to be a horror thriller, Naga Chaitanya marks his OTT debut and also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.