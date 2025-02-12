Naga Chaitanya’s next to be period film based on life of Tenali Ramakrishna with Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti?

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel was released in theaters on February 7th and opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience. The film is enjoying a fabulous run at the box office and showing minimal signs of stopping.

During the film’s success meet, which was held recently, director Chandoo Mondeti revealed that he has plans to make a period/historical drama with Naga Chaitanya based on the life of Tenali Ramakrishna.

Ever since the news was announced, fans and movie lovers have been buzzing with excitement. If the project were to come to fruition, it would be Naga Chaitanya’s first foray into the period drama and historical space.

This untitled film will also be Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti’s fourth collaboration after Premam, Savyasachi, and the recently released Thandel.

For those who are unaware of Tenali Ramakrishna, he was a Telugu poet, scholar, and advisor to the court of King Krishna Devaraya. What was most fascinating about Tenali Ramakrishna was his unparalleled wit and humor, which often impressed many. Tenali Raman’s stories were widely published and hold strong even in the 21st century.

Although Chandoo Mondeti has announced the project, it is important to note that things are still in discussion and there is no official confirmation yet. But, if things pan out, it would be interesting to see Naga Chaitanya pull off the role of the legendary Tenali Raman.

Before that, though, Chandoo Mondeti still has to fulfill his other commitments, the first priority being the third installment of the Karthikeya franchise with Nikhil Siddhartha.

Naga Chaitanya is currently reveling in the success of his romance drama Thandel. The film, which has been written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, tells the real-life story of a group of fishermen from Srikakulam who get captured by Pakistani forces in international waters.

This is also Naga Chaitanya’s third collaboration with director Chandoo Mondeti and his second collaboration with Sai Pallavi after the superhit Love Story. Thandel is currently running successfully in theaters worldwide.