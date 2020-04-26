Naga Chaitanya's pet Hash sleeping in his arms is the most adorable sight; Samantha Akkineni calls it perfect

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya enjoying his time on a bench at their home while Hash is having a peaceful sleep in his arms. It is the most adorable moment. Check it out below.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, who have worked together in Telugu films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar, Majili, have been setting major couples goals for years now. The real-life couple is winning the hearts of the fans with their lovey-dovey moments on social media. While Naga Chaitanya is a very private person and keeps himself away from social media, Samantha Akkineni is super active and loves keeping her fans updated about herself. Sam had been away from social media for a few days now and well, she is back and is giving us a glimpse into her quarantine life with Naga Chaitanya.

The stunner recently shared a picture and video of Naga Chaitanya enjoying his time on a bench at their home while Hash is having a peaceful sleep in his arms. It is the most adorable sight and Samantha Akkineni also gave us a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya's quarantine look. One can see in the picture, Chay wearing specs and is in a heavy bearded look, which is his avatar for Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead roles.

Sharing the picture of Chay and their pet Hash on social media, Samantha captioned, "Perfection .... (especially the snoring )."

Check out Sam's post below:

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 and are enjoying each other’s company. The recent post of the Majili actress only proves Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni will make for perfect parents.

