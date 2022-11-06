Naga Chaitanya's PHOTO flaunting massive transformation with bulked-up biceps will leave you stunned
Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and dropped a photograph of himself after a long gap, check out his massive body transformation.
As the saying goes "look the part you want to play", changing your appearance is one of the most integral parts of being an actor, and over the years we have seen several celebrities going through some major physical transformation. From Yash to Prabhas, to Suriya, there are many such examples in the South film fraternity of actors leaving fans awestruck with their massive look change. Now, another actor to leave all impressed with their transformation is Naga Chaitanya.
Naga Chaitanya recently took to his Instagram account and dropped a picture on the story section of the application. It is after a very long time since the Thank You star shared his photo on social media, and this latest picture of the Tollywood star flaunts his massive transformation, which will leave you amazed. His bulky biceps and toned physique are noteworthy, and a cute mustache adds to his charm.
Check out the post below:
Naga Chaitanya papped in Hyderabad
Before this, Naga Chaitanya was papped in Hyderabad recently. He looked dapper in a pastel semi-formal shirt, paired with denim trousers. He further tied up the look with groovy black sunglasses.
Upcoming movies
On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is not in at his best at the moment. He has been facing back-to-back failures like Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha. Up next, the Telugu actor has now joined hands with director Venkat Prabhu, named NC22 for now. Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the leading lady of the untitled movie.
The filming of the movie is expected to be taking place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty have earlier shared screen space in the 2021 film Bangarraju. NC22 further marks the first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama of the Majili star. Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Pavan Kumar is presenting this yet-to-be-titled project.
