Naga Chaitanya's PHOTO flaunting massive transformation with bulked-up biceps will leave you stunned

As the saying goes "look the part you want to play", changing your appearance is one of the most integral parts of being an actor, and over the years we have seen several celebrities going through some major physical transformation. From Yash to Prabhas, to Suriya, there are many such examples in the South film fraternity of actors leaving fans awestruck with their massive look change. Now, another actor to leave all impressed with their transformation is Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya recently took to his Instagram account and dropped a picture on the story section of the application. It is after a very long time since the Thank You star shared his photo on social media, and this latest picture of the Tollywood star flaunts his massive transformation, which will leave you amazed. His bulky biceps and toned physique are noteworthy, and a cute mustache adds to his charm.