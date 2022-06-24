Naga Chaitanya's Thank You with Vikram K Kumar postponed; Gets a NEW release date

Naga Chaitanya's much-awaited film Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar got postponed. The film, which was scheduled to release on July 8, has now been postponed to July 22. The news came as surprise to fans as the promotions of the film have already begun. However, a reason for the postponement of the film has not been mentioned yet.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Naga Chaitanya to announce the new release date of the film. The makers tweeted, "#ThankYouTheMovie is now hitting the screens on July 22nd!.It will be worth the wait...We promise! #ThankYou for understanding." The promotions for Thank You begun yesterday. In fact, Naga Chaitanya along with female lead Raashii Khanna attended an interview and the actress also shared a pic on her Instagram handle.

Check out the new poster here:

The makers recently unveiled the second track from the romantic drama, Ento Enteynto. Picturized on Naga Chaitanya and Malavika Nair, this melodious number has been composed by S Thaman. The song is high on emotions between two lovers.

Thank You will follow the life of Abhi, a hockey player, who is also an ardent fan of superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie will show his transformation from a fun-loving boy to a cold-hearted man. Additionally, the project will talk about the heart-melting love story between Naga Chaitanya, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna.

Thank You is directed by Vikram K Kumar. This movie marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar after Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is under shooting process. The story is penned by BVS Ravi. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie's technical crew has cinematographer PC Sreeram handling the camera and ace composer S Thaman as the music director.