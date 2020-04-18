Naga Chaitanya's upcoming project with Parasuram not yet shelved? Find Out

As per latest reports, Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram's upcoming project has not been scrapped yet. Here's what has reportedly happened.

There has been a lot of buzz on social media of late that Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming project with directed Parasuram has been reportedly shelved. A few media reports also suggest that the filmmaker scrapped the project after deciding to work with Mahesh Babu instead. However, it seems like this is not the case. According to a latest report, the project has not been shelved. In fact, it is the production house that has decided on its postponement.

This is because Parasuram will be completing his project with Mahesh Babu first before honoring the next one with Naga Chaitanya which has been tentatively titled Nageshwara Rao. As per the same report, all of this will take almost a year to happen. This particular project is going to be produced by 14 Reels Plus. This will definitely cheer up all the fans of Naga Chaitanya who were disappointed after reports about the movie getting shelved started doing rounds everywhere.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the movie Love Story co-starring Sai Pallavi, Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Sekhar Kammula and is co-produced by Narayanas Narang. It was originally supposed to be released on April 2, 2020 but has now been delayed owing to the extended lockdown imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor is currently under home quarantine with wife Samantha Akkineni and the rest of the family members.

