Naga Shaurya all set to get hitched soon: Bride-to-be, wedding date and more details

As Naga Shaurya is ready to tie the knot soon, we bring to you some details about the bride-to-be and the wedding date. Take a look.

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Published on Nov 10, 2022 03:30 PM IST  |  328
Photo Courtesy: (Naga Shaurya Instagram)
Naga Shaurya to get hitched soon

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya is all ready to enter the wedlock soon. Going by the latest reports, the Telugu star will be getting hitched to Anusha in Bangalore on 20th November this year. JW Marriott has been chosen as the venue for pre-wedding and wedding festivities. It is further reported that the pre-wedding rituals will kick-start with the Mehndi function from 19th November and different dress codes have been picked for Mehandi and the wedding ceremonials.

