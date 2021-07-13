Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia are all smiles and happy as they resume the fun ride of #NS22 shoot; See PHOTO

Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia resumed the shoot of #NS22 today in Hyderabad. Makers shared a joyful candid photo from the sets.

Naga Shaurya is one of the handsome heartthrobs of Telugu cinema. The actor is currently busy with 4 movies in his kitty of different genres. One of the movies of Naga Shaurya is with director Aneesh Krishna for a romantic comedy, which is tentatively being referred to as #NS22. The film was launched in April and has been creating good buzz as singer and Bollywood actress Shirley Setia is playing the leading lady. As the industry is getting back to action post lockdown, #NS22 has also resumed shooting today in Hyderabad.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a candid photo of the team #NS22 as they announced the resumption of shooting. The candid photo is currently trending on social media as it features Naga Shaurya, his mom, Shirley Setia and director Aneesh in all smiles and happy as they resumed the shoot in Hyderabad. Shirley Setia looks beautiful in a red dress and fans are eagerly waiting to witness more of her on the big screen. The pairing of Shirley and Naga Shaurya also promises good chemistry. Sharing the photo, Naga Shaurya wrote, "Laughter ride begins all over again Winking face #NS22."

The film is directed by Aneesh Krishna of Ala Ela fame. Touted to be a hilarious family entertainer, the untitled film will be bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri and Naga Shaurya under his own banner Ira Creations. Mahati Swara Sagar will score music for the film. The remaining cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

