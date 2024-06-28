Naga Shaurya extends support for Darshan Thoogudeepa in Renuka Swamy murder case; shares note

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Another renowned face from showbiz has come in support of Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been making headlines owing to his involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Naga Shaurya extended his support by sharing a note on his Instagram page.

Actor Naga Shaurya, known for films like Rangabali, Chalo, Krishna Vrinda Vihari, and others, came in support of Darshan, accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself with the Kannada star.

Naga Shaurya reacts to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s controversy

Sharing the picture, Shaurya wrote, “It is incredibly disappointing to see people rushing to conclusions about this issue. Darshan Anna is not someone who could ever harm anyone, even in his worst nightmares.”

“I cannot, even in my darkest fears, accept this news. I have faith in our judicial system and believe that the truth will come out soon,” he added. Further, the Aswathama actor also spoke about Darshan being a generous and kind-hearted person who has always helped everyone.

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with immense hate comments for the actor. Netizens are even demanding the death penalty for Darshan. The case seems to be intensifying with time, with loads of twists and turns.

What is Darshan Thoogudeepa’s case?

Recently, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, were arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. The victim, a 33-year-old pharmacist from Chitradurga, had allegedly made derogatory comments against Gowda, which did not go well with her. He accused her of Darshan’s separation from his wife, Vjayalakshmi.

Following this, Pavithra wanted to take revenge on Renuka along with Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who then apparently instigated the murder.

As per reports, Darshan, using his henchmen, allegedly got hold of the victim and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons. Later, the victim’s body was found disposed of in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

