Naga Shaurya faints on his movie set; Find out what led to his deteriorated health

Going by the doctors at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, he is reported to be on an intense non-liquid diet and puts a lot of hours in the gym to achieve a six-pack for his role in the movie. Further update on the health of Naga Shaurya is not available at the moment.

Here is some disturbing news for the fans of Tollywood star Naga Shaurya . According to the reports, the Telugu actor fainted on the sets of his forthcoming film named NS24. He was later admitted to the hospital with a high fever and a severe case of dehydration. It is believed that Naga Shaurya cut off water from his diet, leading to his deteriorating health condition.

NS24

NS24 will be made under the direction of the first-time director SS Arunachalam. The film went to the floors a couple of weeks back with a mahurat pooja. Filmmaker VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the muhurat shot, whereas Abhishek Agarwal switched on the camera. Additionally, the primary shot of the film was helmed by Thirumala Kishore. Meanwhile, Samba Shiva Reddy from Neuro hospital and Santosh Kumar from GSK infra tech handed over the script to the makers.

Bankrolled by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the production banner Vaishnavi Films, Baby Advaitha and Bhavishya are presenting the movie. Billed as an action entertainer, the movie is expected to feature Naga Shaurya in a fresh avatar.

Wedding bells

Additionally, Naga Shaurya will also enter matrimony soon. According to reports, the actor will be tying the knot in Bengaluru on 20th November this year in the JW Marriott hotel.

Reportedly, the nuptials will begin with the Mehendi function on 19th November and will also follow dress codes for the Mehendi, Haldi and wedding ceremonies.

