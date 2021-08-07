Naga Shaurya & Ritu Varma wrap up the shoot of Varudu Kaavalenu; Announce 'coming soon in theatres'

Naga Shaurya is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. The actor currently has 4 movies in different genres, which are set to release back to back. Out of his many movies, Naga Shaurya has a romantic comedy film titled Varudu Kaavalenu, directed by debutante director Lakshmi Sowjanya. The movie was announced last year and went through a bit of a rough patch to get the camera rolling due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, post lockdown, the team resumed the shoot and have completed the shoot.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma and director Lakshmi to announce that the entire shoot of Varudu Kaavalenu has been wrapped up. All three can be seen posing with smiles in the photo as they wrapped up the shoot today in Hyderabad. The makers also mentioned that the film will hit the theatres very soon but an official release date is yet to be announced.

Recently, a folk song from titled Digu Digu Digu Naaga, which was sung by Shreya Ghoshal was released and it is receiving a good response. The music of the song is composed by S Thaman.

Varudu Kaavalenu is touted to be a romantic comedy and features Ritu Varma opposite Naga Shaurya. The film also features Murali Sharma, Nadiya, Vennela Kishore, Praveen and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles. Varudu Kaavalenu is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.