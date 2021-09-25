Naga Shaurya & Ritu Varma's romantic film Varudu Kaavalenu gets a theatrical release in October on THIS date

Naga Shaurya will be seen in a romantic comedy film titled Varudu Kaavalenu, directed by debutante director Lakshmi Sowjanya. The film features Ritu Varma as the female lead. Today, the makers took to social media and announced the details about the release date. Varudu Kaavalenu will release in theatres on October 15, 2021.

The makers shared a new poster to announce the big news of the release date. Post the success of Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story, which gathered huge crowds at theatres, many Telugu movies are coming forward to release their movies in cinemas halls after the second wave of Coronavirus.

In August, the shoot of Varudu Kaavalenu was wrapped up and so far, songs and teaser were released, which were received exceptionally well by the audiences.

Varudu Kaavalenu is a romantic comedy directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya, who is making her debut. Nadhiya, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Harshavardhan feature in supporting roles. Music is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Naga Shaurya has a bunch of movies lined up. He will be seen next in the sports film based on archery, titled Lakshya. The actor also has Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, co-starring Malavika Nair, another film titled Police Vaari Hecharika with Director K.P. Rajendra and an untitled film with Director Aneesh Krishna, co starring Shirley Setia.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi & his wife Surekha pose with Upasana's family; Ram Charan's better half posts her 'precious pics'

Ritu Varma is currently basking the success of the recently released film Tuck Jagadish along with Nani.