Naga Shaurya sets the target as Lakshya gets an official release date

Naga Shaurya's 20th film Lakshya finally gets its release date. The sports drama film directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi is releasing worldwide in theatres on December 10th. The makers of the film released a new poster featuring Naga Shaurya in a well-built body.

One can see, he is sporting a ponytail and is holding a bow and arrow, amidst rainfalls. The poster showcases Shaurya’s mood in a crucial sequence. The makers of Lakshya have completed all the works, including post-production formalities. The team is planning massive promotions to set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Naga Shaurya will be seen in a never seen before avatar. He underwent training to understand the nuances of the sport. Ketika Sharma will be seen opposite him.

Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar in Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

Director Santhossh Jagarlapudi came up with first of its kind story and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a crucial role.

Kaala Bhairava rendered soundtracks for the movie, while Raam Reddy handled cinematography and Junaid is the editor.

Also Read: Drushyam 2 to Kotigobba 3: South movies that are premiering this week on OTT