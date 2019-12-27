Naga Shaurya starrer Aswathama teaser OUT; Oh Baby co star Samantha Akkineni is super EXCITED for the film

The makers of Naga Shaurya and Mehreen starrer have released the first teaser of their upcoming film, Aswathama. Samantha Akkineni, Naga's Oh Baby co-star also took to Instagram and shared the teaser link with fans.
5140 reads Mumbai
Naga Shaurya starrer Aswathama teaser OUT; Oh Baby co star Samantha Akkineni is super EXCITED for the filmNaga Shaurya starrer Aswathama teaser OUT; Oh Baby co star Samantha Akkineni is super EXCITED for the film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makers of Naga Shaurya and Mehreen starrer have released the first teaser of their upcoming film, Aswathama. Directed by Ramana Teja, the teaser of the film is intense, intriguing and will leave you asking for more. Naga Shaurya, who is known for his romantic roles, has turned action hero for Aswathama. Shaurya will be seen in the never seen avatar in Aswathama and the trailer hints the same. The upcoming investigative thriller is packed with action and emotion. 

The intense action scenes are the highlights of the trailer. Sricharan Pakala's background music is edgy. Aswathama movie is bankrolled by Shaurya’s home production (IRA Creations) and is all set to release on January 31st, 2020. Naga Shourya was last seen opposite Samantha Akkineni in Nandini Reddy’s Oh Baby. The film released a couple of months ago and it received an immense response by the audience and critics alike. 

Samantha Akkineni, Naga's Oh Baby co-star also took to Instagram and shared the teaser link with fans. She wrote, "super exciting...action star." Check it out below:

Ahead of the teaser release, Naga Shaurya had shared a picture of his drastic transformation. The dashing star flaunted his chiselled body as he was prepping for his action hero role. Shourya had a series of flops like Kanam, Ammammagarillu and Nartanasala and now, it remains to see Aswathama will manage to live up to audience expectations. 

Credits :YouTube

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement