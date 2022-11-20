Naga Shaurya ties the knot with Anusha Shetty; WATCH Inside video from the beautiful wedding ceremony

Actor Naga Shaurya recently tied the knot with Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in a grand ceremony. A glimpse of the beautiful ceremony which took place in Bengaluru today on 20th November is doing rounds on social media. Dressed in ravishing traditional attires, the couple looked like a match made in heaven. Going by the video that surfaced on the internet, the newlyweds had a blast as they entered a new phase of their lives together.

In the meantime, the pre-wedding events commenced yesterday 19th November with the Mehendi and a cocktail party, which was also held in Bengaluru. A few sneak peeks from the celebration also made it to social media. The official hashtag for the wedding is #LetsGoShaan. The Indian festive– pastels was the dress code for the Mehendi function. Naga Shaurya looked handsome in a blue kurta paired with a black Patiala and matching sandals at the ceremony. Meanwhile, the bride-to-be, Anusha Shetty was a sight for the sore eyes in a pastel, floral, embroidered lehenga with shades of orange, green, and pink. The pre-wedding and wedding festivities were hosted at the JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru.