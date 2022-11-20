Naga Shaurya ties the knot with Anusha Shetty; WATCH Inside video from the beautiful wedding ceremony
Naga Shaurya recently tied the knot with Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty. Check out the video of the wedding ceremony.
Actor Naga Shaurya recently tied the knot with Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in a grand ceremony. A glimpse of the beautiful ceremony which took place in Bengaluru today on 20th November is doing rounds on social media. Dressed in ravishing traditional attires, the couple looked like a match made in heaven. Going by the video that surfaced on the internet, the newlyweds had a blast as they entered a new phase of their lives together.
In the meantime, the pre-wedding events commenced yesterday 19th November with the Mehendi and a cocktail party, which was also held in Bengaluru. A few sneak peeks from the celebration also made it to social media. The official hashtag for the wedding is #LetsGoShaan. The Indian festive– pastels was the dress code for the Mehendi function. Naga Shaurya looked handsome in a blue kurta paired with a black Patiala and matching sandals at the ceremony. Meanwhile, the bride-to-be, Anusha Shetty was a sight for the sore eyes in a pastel, floral, embroidered lehenga with shades of orange, green, and pink. The pre-wedding and wedding festivities were hosted at the JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru.
Check out the video below:
Upcoming Projects
On the work front, Naga Shaurya is currently working on his 24th project, named NS24 for now. Helmed by first-time director SS Arunachalam, the film went to the floors a couple of weeks ago with a mahurat pooja.
Finance by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi, and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the production house Vaishnavi Films, Baby Advaitha, and Bhavishya are presenting the drama. Touted to be an action entertainer, the movie is likely to show Naga Shaurya in a new avatar.While director VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the muhurat shot, Abhishek Agarwal switched on the camera. The first shot of the film was helmed by Thirumala Kishore.
