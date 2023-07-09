Naga Shaurya walks out of Rangabali's success meet; Here's what happened

Rangabali is the latest release from Naga Shaurya. The actor seemed highly confident about the film during its promotions. He had said that this would be the film that would finally put an end to his bad luck at the box office. The Kalyana Vaibhogame actor was having a hard time at the box office with consecutive duds. But in contrast to what he thought, his latest film, Rangabali, is not doing well.

The film had a bad opening and has been receiving bad reviews. It also does not seem that the film will pick up now. Even then, the film’s team conducted a success meet. During the event, there was a question-and-answer session that the film’s team had with the media. This is when a question posed by a journalist to Naga Shaurya annoyed him, leading to the actor walking out of the success meet.

Naga Shaurya walks out of the success meet of Rangabali

During the success meet, Naga Shaurya was asked a question by a journalist that seemingly annoyed him. A journalist asked the actor why the character he plays does not know the background of the prominent center around which the film takes place. Pawan Basamsetti, the director of Rangabali, tried answering the question first, but the journalist was not satisfied with the answer that he gave. So he started cross-questioning the director.

It was then that Naga Shaurya took the mic from Pawan and replied to the journalist. The Jyo Achyutananda actor said that the character that he is playing is young and dynamic. The actor further added that the protagonist would not be interested in deep diving into history at his age. The actor did not stop there. He further said that certain things should not be given much attention. Naga Shaurya pointed out that if every minute detail is mentioned in the film, then it will be sixteen hours long.

Check out the video here:

The actor had a lot of confidence in the film, which was evident in what he said during its promotion. The film’s team still celebrated its success even after its lack of collections and negative reviews. Now that Rangabali has failed to capture the audience’s imagination, let’s hope Naga Shaurya manages to come back with a bang quickly.

