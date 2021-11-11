Naga Shaurya's father arrested by cops for gambling at farmhouse in Hyderabad

A few days ago, the Cyberabad police red-handedly caught a group of people for gambling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. It was later revealed that the farmhouse is owned by Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya. Now, his father, Shivalinga Prasad, has been arrested by the police on Wednesday at his farmhouse near Hyderabad in a case relating to gambling.

Shivalinga Prasad, who had taken the farmhouse on lease from its owner, was arrested for alleged violation of lease conditions. The police produced him in front of the court as he also applied for bail. According to the police reports, Shivalinga gave a one-day rent to a person named Suman for film shooting. However, he organized a gambling party by inviting several big personalities including an MLA and some realtors. Police seized Rs 6.77 lakh in cash, 33 mobile phones, three cars, and 29 gambling sets.

A case under Telangana Gaming Act was registered at Narsingi Police Station under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Meanwhile, Naga Shaurya bagged a massive success with his recently released film Varudu Kaavalenu. He has a huge lineup of movies. Naga Shaurya is also currently shooting for Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai directed by Srinivas Avasarala and is awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama Lakshya. While the actor has another untitled film with director Aneesh Krishna, co-starring Shirley Seita, he announced a new film titled Police Vaari Hecharika with director KP Rajendra.