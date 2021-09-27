Naga Shaurya's sports drama Lakshya's release date out, to hit theatres this November

Naga Shaurya is a popular name, who is busy with a bunch of exciting projects in his hands. He is currently working on the upcoming sports drama Lakshya, which is one of the most anticipated movies in Tollywood. The makers announced that the film will release in theatres on November 12, 2021.

The makers took to social media and shared a new poster to announce the release date details. Naga Shaurya, who considers this movie as his prestigious movie ever, also tweeted and wrote, "Finally the time is here to lift my RecurveSmiling faceAll set to let fly my arrow on,12th of November."

In August, the shooting of the Lakshya was wrapped up after actively filming for the movie post the second wave of the Coronavirus.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh discharged from hospital after recovering from Dengue; Shares 'back home & resting'

The film is based on the ancient sport of archery and tells the story of a gifted archer who overcomes all odds to make a mark. Actress Ketika Sharma is the leading lady of the film and features Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role. Kaala Bhairava will be composing music for the film. Lakshya will be produced by Narayana Das Narang, Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP., and Northstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banners respectively.