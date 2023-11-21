Naga Shaurya's wife Anusha Shetty posts a picture-perfect photo on their wedding anniversary

The Telugu actor Naga Shaurya has starred in Srinivas Avasarala's directorial, Oohalu Gusagusalade. He has proven his acting mettle with amazing performances in films like Kalyana Vaibhogame, Jyo Achyutananda, Chalo, and Varudu Kaavalenu. Naga Shaurya got hitched to Anusha Shetty on November 20, 2022. Recently, the adorable couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The Oh! Babu movie actor's wife Anusha Shetty posted a throwback picture on her Instagram story, featuring the couple relaxing by the seaside with boats and water in the background. They were spotted sitting on a bench near the sea lock.

The Rangabali actor was seen facing away from the camera, while his wife Anusha was seen facing the camera and smiling for the picture. The most adorable part of the photo was that Shaurya was seen wearing a T-shirt that said, "HUSBAND OF THE YEAR!!". And captioning the Instagram story as “My World”.

Check out the photo of Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty below

The Chalo movie actor was seen twinning in white with his wife. While he wore a white shirt, his wife was also seen in a white shirt, completing the look with cool sunglasses. The couple were seen celebrating their anniversary with a cake cutting. In the video, the cute couple was all smiles. The actor was seen in a black-and-black outfit, and his wife was seen in a red sweatshirt paired with black pants. Later in the video, the couple was seen striking some goofy poses.

More about Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty's wedding

On November 20, 2022, actor Naga Shaurya and Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty tied the knot at the JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru. The bride looked resplendent in a red-colored saree, complemented by heavy gold jewelry. The groom, on the other hand, opted for a cream-colored kurta paired with a dhoti. A video captures the heartwarming moment of Naga Shaurya applying sindoor on his bride’s forehead. The couple exchanged saat pheras, solidifying their union amidst a joyous celebration.

Check out the wedding photos of Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty below

Upcoming projects of Naga Shaurya

In his latest appearance, Naga Shaurya was featured in the film Rangabali. The narrative revolves around a carefree young man who finds himself entangled in a local conflict after developing feelings for a medical student.

The film, directed and written by Pawan Basamsetti, showcases the complexities that arise when personal emotions become intertwined with community issues. The cast includes Nia Sharma and R. Sarathkumar, each contributing their talents to bring the characters to life in this engaging storyline.

