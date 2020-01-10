Naga Shourya starrer Ashwathama's makers have a quirky wish for Darbar and other Sankranthi releases

The makers of Ashwathama has a super funny and unique wish for all the 4 big-ticket releases of Sankranthi. Check out the video right below.

There are a lot of Telugu releases in January and many big-ticket movies such as Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Entha Manchivadavura are releasing around the popular Indian festival Sankranthi. And now, the makers of Naga Shourya starrer Aswathama has a very quirky and funny wish for all the releases. They released a video called Sankranthi Kodi Pandalu wherein they are showcasing movies as roosters who are all set to indulge in a cockfight. The same is a funny analogy of the clash of the movies which will happen at the box office around Sankranthi.

Speaking of the movie, the cast is on a promotional spree for their upcoming action thriller. The teaser of the film was released recently and it has been receiving great response from the masses. Directed by Ramana Teja, the movie is produced under his home production IRA Creations. He is sharing screen space with Mehreen Pirzada. The movie is hitting the theaters on January 31st. Speaking of Naga Shourya, he is basking in the success of Nandini Reddy’s Oh Baby. The actor has also signed a movie with debutant director Lakshmi Sowjanya for a film under the Sitara Entertainments banner. He is also teaming up with Santhosh Jagarlapudi for his next.

Check out the video right below.

For the unversed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is releasing on January 12, Darbar released yesterday i.e. January 9, Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set tor release tomorrow i..e January 11 while Entha Manchivadavura will hit the big screens on January 15.

