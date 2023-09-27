Naga Vamsi predicts Guntur Kaaram box office collection; compares Mahesh Babu starrer with SS Rajamouli’s films

Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram has been in the news since its announcement. Mahesh Babu’s fans have been eager to get even the smallest of updates regarding the film, which is expected to be a career-altering project for the actor. Now, the producer of Guntur Kaaram, Naga Vamsi, has spoken about the film at the pre-release event of another movie backed by his production house.

From his words, it is clear that the producer is very confident in his film. His confidence has, in turn, increased the belief that the fans had in Guntur Kaaram. Naga Vamsi revealed an interesting update as well as a brave prediction about the film.

Naga Vamsi opines that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram will collect similar numbers as SS Rajamouli’s films

Naga Vamsi compared Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram to SS Rajamouli’s films and stated that the film will collect similar numbers as the RRR director’s movies. Needless to say, fans are well aware that Rajamouli has given some of the highest-earning films not just in Telugu cinema but in Indian cinema. Therefore, claiming that Guntur Kaaram will collect similar numbers at the box office as SS Rajamouli’s films is indeed a bold decision.

But, more than that, his words are an indication of how strongly the entire team of the Mahesh Babu starrer feels towards their film and their confidence in it.

Naga Vamsi reveals the release date of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram’s first single

In the MAD pre-release event, Naga Vamsi also opined that the first single of Guntur Kaaram will be released on or before Dasara. When the reporter asked the producer about the release date of Guntur Kaaram’s first song, the crowd started screaming just at the mention of the film. This incident makes it pretty evident that the film has already developed a strong fanbase that is eagerly waiting for the Trivikram Srinivas directorial to hit the screens.

About Guntur Kaaram

Allegedly, Guntur Kaaram is gearing up for a release in January 2024. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including the likes of Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna.

