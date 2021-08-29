Nagarjuna 62nd Birthday: Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Chiranjeevi shower him with wishes

Nagarjuna Akkineni turns 62 today and who's who from the Telugu film industry is showering him with best wishes on social media. Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen in Nagarjuna's next Ghost, shared the much-awaited title poster of the film. She tweeted, "Presenting the much-awaited Title poster of KING @iamnagarjuna's #TheGhost Wishing you, a very Happy Birthday! "

Calling him 'An ultra cool guy', Megastar Chiranjeevi also penned a sweet birthday note for the actor. His message read, "An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An Actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And Most of All a dear Friend to have for all times and forever,dearest @iamnagarjuna."

Sharing the birthday special poster of their upcoming film Bangaraju, son Naga Chaitanya also penned a heartfelt note for Nag. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna... so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love."

Ravi Teja, Khushbu Sundar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushanth, Samantha Akkineni and many others have sent birthday wishes to Nagarjuna on social media.

Take a look at what celebs have to say about Nagarjuna Akkineni on his birthday:

Also Read: Akkineni Nagarjuna Birthday: Samantha Akkineni pens a heartfelt note and calls him the 'phenomena'

Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, shared a dashing photo of him with Chay and father Nagarjuna. He captioned it, "Your effortless approach to life is truly inspiring. Every moment with you is priceless dear father. Wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead. Love always ! #hbdkingnagarjuna @chayakkineni."

Here's wishing Nagarjuna Akkineni a very Happy Birthday!