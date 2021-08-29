Nagarjuna 62nd Birthday: Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Chiranjeevi shower him with wishes
Nagarjuna Akkineni turns 62 today and who's who from the Telugu film industry is showering him with best wishes on social media. Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen in Nagarjuna's next Ghost, shared the much-awaited title poster of the film. She tweeted, "Presenting the much-awaited Title poster of KING @iamnagarjuna's #TheGhost Wishing you, a very Happy Birthday! "
Calling him 'An ultra cool guy', Megastar Chiranjeevi also penned a sweet birthday note for the actor. His message read, "An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An Actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And Most of All a dear Friend to have for all times and forever,dearest @iamnagarjuna."
Sharing the birthday special poster of their upcoming film Bangaraju, son Naga Chaitanya also penned a heartfelt note for Nag. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna... so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love."
Ravi Teja, Khushbu Sundar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushanth, Samantha Akkineni and many others have sent birthday wishes to Nagarjuna on social media.
Take a look at what celebs have to say about Nagarjuna Akkineni on his birthday:
An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An Actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And Most of All a dear Friend to have for all times and forever,dearest @iamnagarjuna A Very Happy Birthday to you!
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2021
Happy birthday dear @iamnagarjuna
Wishing you all the peace and happiness this year pic.twitter.com/e7l6iG9AvV
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 29, 2021
Wishing the Man with Golden heart and a spectacular performer our Tollywood king @iamnagarjuna Garu a very happy birthday.
Love to see many more amazing films from you sir.#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/l91uML0DuG
— Bobby (@dirbobby) August 29, 2021
Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known @iamnagarjuna Be your charming self always!
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 29, 2021
Happy Birthday Chinmama!
Thank You so much for constantly inspiring us both on & off screen! Thank You for being this amazing aura & and also simply YOU, at the same time @iamnagarjuna #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/wkf7iCrR3R
— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 29, 2021
Happy Birthday sir @iamnagarjuna You inspire to be versatile. #HBDKingNagarjuna
— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 29, 2021
Wishing you a very happy and healthy year ahead @iamnagarjuna sir #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/YIgPkYxnSt
— Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) August 29, 2021
Here's the CDP on the eve of @iamnagarjuna's b'day! #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/OI8hJGynH4
— Sumanth (@iSumanth) August 28, 2021
Unlocking the surprise
Presenting the much awaited Title poster of KING @iamnagarjuna's #TheGhost
Wishing you, a very Happy Birthday! @PraveenSattaru #NarayanDasNarang #RamMohanRao @AsianSuniel @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/UNQ9SeSdBY
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 29, 2021
Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna sir. May you be showered with all that you desire and more..!
— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) August 29, 2021
Wishing the Forever Youthful, Most Handsome King Nagarjuna Garu a Very Very Happy Birthday. May u live long and spread even more Smiles and Happiness sir @iamnagarjuna #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/lsF0tFLnpQ
— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 29, 2021
Wishing the ever so handsome, swashbuckling wonderful soul @iamnagarjuna a very happy birthday. Have a great n a wonderful healthy happy year ahead Nag. Much love pic.twitter.com/2trw55RuQo
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 29, 2021
Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna .. so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love pic.twitter.com/H7dg6RapHI
— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2021
Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, shared a dashing photo of him with Chay and father Nagarjuna. He captioned it, "Your effortless approach to life is truly inspiring. Every moment with you is priceless dear father. Wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead. Love always ! #hbdkingnagarjuna @chayakkineni."
Here's wishing Nagarjuna Akkineni a very Happy Birthday!