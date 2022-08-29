Nagarjuna is 63: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and more drop lovely birthday wishes for The Ghost star

Nagarjuna is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. Even after more than three decades in the entertainment industry, the star continues to work on himself and explore new horizons. He has rightfully earned the title of 'King' Nagarjuna in Tollywood. Today, on his special day, many celebrities from the South penned heartfelt wishes. Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy Birthday My dear friend @iamnagarjuna Wish you good health, happiness and success always!”

Superstar Mahesh Babu penned on Twitter, "Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna!! Wishing you happiness and abundance always!”

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday, @iamnagarjuna sir, Let your swag and style remain forever king-size. Wishing you good health and happiness always."

Dulquer Salmaan wished with the following words, "Wishing the wonderful and stylish King @iamnagarjuna Garu , our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday !! Lots and lots of love."

His Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt tweeted, "Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna sir! It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with you."

Rakul Preet Singh penned on Twitter, "Happpppppy ndayyy @iamnagarjuna sir."

Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi wrote on the micro-blogging site, "#Geetanjali... A film that changed the course of my life! Happy Birthday @iamnagarjuna garu. Wishing the best in everything you do sir. #HBDKingNagarjuna."

Renowned music composer, Devi Sri Prasad penned the following note, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Dear KING @iamnagarjunasirrrr Sirr..Keep Casting ur Charming Spell and ur unmatched Smile n keep winning Hearts as U always do !! Wishing U d best of Happiness & Health Forever !!"

Sai Dharam Tej penned on social media, "Wishing the Ever Charming Handsome and the man who never shies away from experiments @iamnagarjunagaru a very Happy Birthday. Have a great year ahead sir."

Actor Allari Naresh wrote on the internet, "Happy birthday to my all time favourite King @iamnagarjuna garu! May this year bring you only the best in health and happiness sir :).