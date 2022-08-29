Nagarjuna is 63: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and more drop lovely birthday wishes for The Ghost star

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and other celebrities wished Nagarjuna on social media as the Tollywood stalwart turned 63 today.

Nagarjuna is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. Even after more than three decades in the entertainment industry, the star continues to work on himself and explore new horizons. He has rightfully earned the title of 'King' Nagarjuna in Tollywood. Today, on his special day, many celebrities from the South penned heartfelt wishes. Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy Birthday My dear friend @iamnagarjuna Wish you good health, happiness and success always!”
 
chiranjeevi_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
Superstar Mahesh Babu penned on Twitter, "Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna!! Wishing you happiness and abundance always!”
 
mahesh_babu_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday, @iamnagarjuna sir, Let your swag and style remain forever king-size. Wishing you good health and happiness always."
 
ravi_teja_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
Dulquer Salmaan wished with the following words, "Wishing the wonderful and stylish King @iamnagarjuna Garu , our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday !! Lots and lots of love."
 
dq_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
His Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt tweeted, "Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna sir! It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with you."
 
ali_bhatt_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
Rakul Preet Singh penned on Twitter, "Happpppppy ndayyy @iamnagarjuna sir."
 
rakul_preet_singh_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi wrote on the micro-blogging site, "#Geetanjali... A film that changed the course of my life! Happy Birthday @iamnagarjuna garu. Wishing the best in everything you do sir. #HBDKingNagarjuna."
 
sita_ramam_director_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
Renowned music composer, Devi Sri Prasad penned the following note, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Dear KING @iamnagarjunasirrrr  Sirr..Keep Casting ur Charming Spell and ur unmatched Smile n keep winning Hearts as U always do !!  Wishing U d best of Happiness & Health Forever !!" 
 
dsp_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
Sai Dharam Tej penned on social media, "Wishing the Ever Charming Handsome and the man who never shies away from experiments @iamnagarjunagaru a very Happy Birthday. Have a great year ahead sir."
 
sai_dharam_tej_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
Actor Allari Naresh wrote on the internet, "Happy birthday to my all time favourite King @iamnagarjuna garu! May this year bring you only the best in health and happiness sir :).
 
allari_naresh_wishes_nagarjuna.jpeg
 
