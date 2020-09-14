Nagarjuna Akkineni all set to play a Chief Minister's role in an upcoming film?

There is a strong buzz in the industry that the upcoming film which is touted to be Yatra 2 will have Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying the role of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The latest news update about superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni states that he will be essaying the Chief Minister's role in an upcoming film. The film reportedly will be helmed by director Mahi V Raghav. As per the latest news reports, this film could be the second part of the previously released film called Yatra. The director Mahi V Raghav had helmed the film called Yatra. The film had megastar Mammootty in the lead. The lead star essayed the role of YS Rajashekar Reddy.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the upcoming film which is touted to be Yatra 2 will have Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying the role of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers of the megastar are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about Nagarjuna Akkineni starring in the upcoming film. The news update about Nagarjuna Akkineni playing the lead in director Mahi V Raghav's upcoming film has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences.

The actor is also playing the lead in the film called Wild Dog. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting to see the highly anticipated film Wild Dog on the big screen. Nagarjuna Akkineni is also hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The fans of the actor are thoroughly delighted to see him back, as the host of the popular show.

