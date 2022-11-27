Nagarjuna Akkineni and wife Amala attend comedian Ali's daughter Fathima Rameezun’s wedding

Telugu actor Ali is known for his comic timing and exemplary performances in films like Oka Laila Kosam, Super. The actor is currently the talk of the town due to his daughter Fathima Rameezun’s marriage. Nagarjuna Akkineni with his wife Amala attended Ali's daughter Fathima Rameezun’s wedding today in Hyderabad.

One can see in the photos, The Ghost actor is looking as stylish as ever in a printed shirt and formal pants teamed with shoes while Amala sported a simple look in a saree. Apart from Nagarjuna, many other celebs from the industry have been invited to the wedding.