Nagarjuna Akkineni and wife Amala attend comedian Ali's daughter Fathima Rameezun’s wedding
Actor and comedian Ali has two daughters and a son. His daughter Fathima Rameezun got married today, on November 27.
Telugu actor Ali is known for his comic timing and exemplary performances in films like Oka Laila Kosam, Super. The actor is currently the talk of the town due to his daughter Fathima Rameezun’s marriage. Nagarjuna Akkineni with his wife Amala attended Ali's daughter Fathima Rameezun’s wedding today in Hyderabad.
One can see in the photos, The Ghost actor is looking as stylish as ever in a printed shirt and formal pants teamed with shoes while Amala sported a simple look in a saree. Apart from Nagarjuna, many other celebs from the industry have been invited to the wedding.
SEE PHOTOS BELOW
A few days before, Ali had also gone to megastar Chiranjeevi's house along with his wife Zubeda Sultana Begum to invite him to his daughter's wedding.
Over the years, actor Ali has won the hearts of audiences with his comic timing and has acted in over 1000 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Making his debut with the 1979 film Nindu Noorellu, Ali has featured in a lot of Pawan Kalyan and Puri Jagannadh's films.
Also Read| Director Ashwin Saravanan Interview: Collaboration with Nayanthara was much more rewarding the second time