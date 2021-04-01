  1. Home
Nagarjuna Akkineni and wife Amala treat Anupam Kher with delicious food & revive good old memories; SEE PICS

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a few photos from his visit to Akkineni house in Hyderabad.
Mumbai
Actor, author and motivational speaker, Anupam Kher recently visited Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni's house in Hyderabad. The veteran actor launched his new book last year and has been presenting it to many celebrities and politicians. He decided to visit Nagarjuna and clearly, they had a gala time together. Anupam Kher with Nagarjuna and Amala discussed films, food and good old memories. 

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a few photos from his visit to Akkineni house in Hyderabad. He also shared about how they revived good old memories of working together. Anupam Kher in his long note wrote, "Thank you dearest @akkineniamala and #Nagarjuna for a wonderful evening and healthy delicious food. I love this cool couple. We revived our memories of working together. Talked about film schools, pandemic, outdoor locations, cinema and #RobertDeNiro. Loved the trailer of his film releasing tomorrow #WildDog. I was happy to give them my book." 

Take a look below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Also Read: Rajinikanth to be honoured with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award 

Nagarjuna Akkineni is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Wild Dog. The action thriller film written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, is releasing tomorrow on April 2. Also starring Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher, the film is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment. 

Credits :Instagram

