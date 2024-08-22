Nagarjuna Akkineni calls Chiranjeevi an 'absolute inspiration' as he pens a sweet note for his 'friend' on his 69th birthday

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi turns 69 today (August 22). On this special occasion, his close friend Nagarjuna took to his social media handle to extend his heartfelt wishes. Nagarjuna, who shares a strong bond with Chiranjeevi, posted a warm message and expressed his admiration for the latter.

Nagarjuna's note read, "Here’s wishing dear @KChiruTweets a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead!! You are an absolute inspiration and it’s an honour to be your friend!! May God bless you with health and happiness, all your life. #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi."

Meanwhile, several other celebrities wished Chiranjeevi on his 69th birthday including Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati and others.

Varun Tej shared a string of throwback photos with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Thank you for teaching us to face every struggle with a smile, for being the shoulder to lean on, and for instilling in us the values of love. You’ve always been my biggest inspiration. Thank you for being you. Wish you a very happy birthday daddy. Love you."

Jr NTR also showered birthday wishes on Chiranjeevi and wrote, "A very happy birthday Chiranjeevi Garu @KChiruTweets. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success and good health."

Allu Arjun penned a heartwarming note that read, "Many happy returns of the day to our megastar Chiranjeevi garu. @KChiruTweets."

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu! Wishing you peace, great health, and continued success."

Venkatesh Daggubati shared a photo with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Happy Birthday, my friend @KChiruTweets! Wishing you peace, health and happiness always."

The day was further marked by the first look of his upcoming film Vishwambhara, which is set to release on January 10, 2025. The poster features Chiranjeevi in a dramatic pose, wielding a trident, further adding to the excitement surrounding his birthday celebrations.

Chiranjeevi marked his 69th birthday with a visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by his family, including his wife and daughter, the megastar chose to start his special day by seeking blessings from Lord Balaji.

