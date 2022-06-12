Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates 30th wedding anniversary with wife Amala; Shares a beautiful pic
Nagarjuna shares a stunning picture with wife Amala on their 30th wedding anniversary.
Nagarjuna has completed another year of togetherness with wife Amala. Commemorating the occasion, the actor shared a stunning couple's picture on Twitter along with the note, 'Thank you all for love and blessings showered on Amala & me today!! 30 years of togetherness and many more to come with your wishes!!'
Check out the post below:
Also Read: New mommy Pranitha Subhash drops a BTS VIDEO from the delivery room and it is all things magical
Credits: Nagarjuna Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!