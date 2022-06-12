Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates 30th wedding anniversary with wife Amala; Shares a beautiful pic

Nagarjuna shares a stunning picture with wife Amala on their 30th wedding anniversary.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:42 PM IST  |  2.4K
Nagarjuna has completed another year of togetherness with  wife Amala. Commemorating the occasion, the actor shared a stunning couple's picture on Twitter along with the note, 'Thank you all for love and blessings showered on Amala & me today!! 30 years of togetherness and many more to come with your wishes!!'

Check out the post below:

