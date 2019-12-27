Nagarjuna Akkineni EXCITED to play NIA officer in Wild Dog; Shares an intriguing first look

Nagarjuna Akkineni has surprised his fans with the announcement of his next movie Wild Dog wherein he will be playing the role of an NIA officer.

As we are heading towards the New Year, Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni has come with a special gift for his fans. After entertaining the audience with his performance in Manmadhudu 2 early this year, the veteran actor has announced his next release as Wild Dog which happens to be a concept-based cop thriller. Making the big the announcement, Nagarjuna shared the first look poster of the movie on micro-blogging site Twitter. To note, Wild Dog will be helmed by writer turned director Ahishor Solomon.

Interestingly, Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of an NIA officer in the movie Encounter Specialist ACP Vijay Varma who is known for his streak to kill criminals without any hesitance. Sharing the first look, the Om Namo Venkatesaya actor stated that he is excited to be a part of Wild Dog which is based on true-life inspired drama. He also emphasised that the movie will be made with new age technicians and new format film making. To note, Wild Dog has already hit the floors and the team has already wrapped the first schedule of the movie.

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!!,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

Take a look at the first look of Nagarjuna starrer Wild Dog:

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

Certainly, Nagarjuna’s announcement has got his fans excited about his new venture and new avatar. Wild Dog will be bankrolled by MatineeEntertainment which is headed by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy. The dialogues of the movie has been penned by Kiran Kumar while Shaneil Deo has been working on the cinematography.

