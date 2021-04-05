Nagarjuna Akkineni gets a surprise call from Chiranjeevi late in the night; Here's why

To appreciate the movie and the team behind it, Wild Dog makers hosted a press meet graced by Chiranjeevi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi surprised Nagarjuna Akkineni by making a phone call to praise him for his recently released film, Wild Dog. The Megastar is very impressed with Nag's performance in Wild Dog and he immediately decided to call for a press meet the very next day (today morning) after tweeting about the film. To appreciate the movie and the team behind it, Wild Dog makers hosted a press meet graced by Sye Raa Chiranjeevi. "I got a surprise call last night from Chiranjeevi garu. I was thinking why Chiranjeevi garu is calling me at this hour. But he is very excited and animated."

"He spoke at length about how good the film is. He even told me how he did not even take a break during the interval while watching the movie. He himself offered to come before the media and appreciate our team. Thanks a lot for that," Nagarjuna revealed at his film Wild Dog's success meet.

"It may be the first of its kind that a guest like me wanted to have a Pressmeet himself to appreciate a film. I am always happy to share something good with everyone. This is a proud film for us. I thought a film made from real incidents may be bland. But once I watched the film, I got an adrenaline rush. I did not even take an interval. I watched the film sitting at the edge of the seat. I thank the audience who are appreciating such an honest attempt," Chiranjeevi said while interacting with the media.

"Uri got nationwide appreciations and awards. I always wanted to such films in Telugu after watching Uri. I feel proud that Nagarjuna did that. Some of the war sequences and action sequences are of international standards. I felt very emotional as an Indian. I clapped for the scene Nagarjuna says a powerful dialogue to the villain. I was left in awe. It almost prompted me to stand and salute saying Jai Hind at the end. Director Solomon did a fantastic job doing such an honest film and on a limited budget. We will react whenever such terror attacks happen but we do not know how our agencies work hard to punish them. That hard work is showcased very well in the movie. The response for Wild Dog is also an indication of changing mindset of the audience," the Megastar added.

Niranjan Reddy, the producer of Wild Dog said, "We have a title card saying From the Makers of Kshanam and Ghazi in the credits. Chiranjeevi garu appreciated the film and asked us to use 'From the makers of Kshanam, Ghazi, and Wild Dog' from now. We are humbled by his appreciation. Thank you very much sir."

