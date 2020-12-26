Nagarjuna Akkineni gives cues to ace comfy casuals as he gets snapped in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

As Nagarjuna took part in a tree-planting event at Jublee Hills in Hyderabad, he got aced in a comfy casual outfit.

Nagarjuna Akkineni has been making public appearances and every time he steps out, he is giving his fans and followers cues to ace different looks. Today, he got snapped as he took part in an event. In the photos, he was seen in comfy casuals. Acing his look, he was seen in cool black tee and a pair of black denim pants. He gave the overall look a stylish touch with a pair of black shades. Take a look at the photos of Nagarjuna right here.

The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Wild Dog which has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Now, it is anticipated that the actor will be shooting for the film in Thailand for 20 days. The first-look poster was released by the makers sometime back featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna is seen cracking a case. Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounters.

He also has a Tamil film in his kitty, which will be directed by Dhanush. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the yet to be titled film. Other than this, the actor was busy hosting the fourth season of Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss. The show’s grand finale happened last week. While starting the shooting after the lockdown for COVID 19, he took to his Twitter space and shared a BTS video of how he was getting ready for the shooting by following all the protocols.

