Nagarjuna Akkineni hopes Naga Chaitanya and Akhil make the same ‘bold’ move as he did in 90s: ‘It defined my path’

Nagarjuna Akkineni and his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, recently appeared together for an interaction, where the veteran star spoke about his experience working on Mani Ratnam’s Geethanjali and expressed his hope that his sons would also take similar bold steps in their careers.

Nagarjuna Akkineni hopes for a ‘bold’ move sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil

Speaking with Variety India, Nagarjuna Akkineni recalled taking a bold step in the 1990s by starring in Geethanjali with director Mani Ratnam, a project that other leading actors had reportedly been hesitant to take on. He said the film helped define his career path and expressed his wish for Naga Chaitanya and Akhil to make similarly bold choices.

The actor also noted that taking such risks was easier in the 1990s, whereas audiences today can be more demanding. He explained that actors had more room to recover from a series of unsuccessful films back then, while the current industry moves quickly, with audiences potentially shifting their attention to other actors.

For those unaware, Geethanjali is a romantic drama that was released in 1989. Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, it follows Prakash, a young man who learns that he has only a few months to live and moves to Ooty to escape his family’s grief. There, he meets Geethanjali, a lively woman who is also living with a serious heart condition. Their shared circumstances bring them closer, and their friendship eventually blossoms into love.

When Geethanjali learns about Prakash’s condition, their relationship is tested, but they ultimately choose to cherish their time together. Apart from Nagarjuna, the film featured Girija, Vijayakumar, Vijayachander, Velu, Pradeep Shakthi and others in key roles. Nearly 40 years after its original release, the film is set to re-release on August 28, 2026.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni is next set to appear in a lead role in the tentatively titled King100 . Directed by Ra Karthik, the action drama is expected to feature Tabu as the primary antagonist, marking her reunion with the veteran actor on the big screen after several years.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is set to headline the mythological action-adventure film Vrushakarma, co-starring Meenaakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava.

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