Nagarjuna Akkineni joins Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's film with Sekhar Kammula

It has been made official that Nagarjuna Akkineni will also be a part of Dhanush’s forthcoming film with Sekhar Kammula. The film, tentatively titled D51, will be produced jointly by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. If Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula joining hands for the very first time was not exciting enough, then Nagarjuna’s entry into the film has raised the audience's expectations from D51 to sky-high levels.

The makers made Nagarjuna Akkineni's being a part of D51 official by confirming the news on the actor’s birthday today, August 29. "We needed a powerhouse for our pan-Indian project with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula, and who better than our very own 'King'. WISHING #KingNagarjuna A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY! We are extremely excited to work with you once again! Can't wait to get this show on the road! SUNIEL NARANG PUSKUR RAM MOHAN RAO," shared the makers as they made public Nagarjuna’s involvement in the Sekhar Kammula directorial with an official statement.



Nagarjuna's inclusion in D51 was confirmed in a joint statement by the film’s producers, Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. They shared that they were in search of a powerhouse to play a key role in their pan-Indian project, and their search led them to Nagarjuna Akkineni. As the announcement was made public on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, his fans were overwhelmed by the actor being part of multiple films back-to-back.



For the uninitiated, updates on another film starring Nagarjuna also came out today. The title and release date of his forthcoming theatrical release, Naa Saami Ranga, was made official today. The actor’s fans were celebrating the announcement of that film when the good news of him being a part of D51 came out. Also, the film will have him share screen space with Dhanush, and it will be a feast for fans to see these two big stars together on the big screen.



Nagarjuna’s son, Naga Chaitanya, was also a part of the Sekhar Kammula universe, as he had acted in the 2021 film, Love Story. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, also starred Sai Pallavi. Coming back to D51, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist.

