Nagarjuna Akkineni joins the team of action thriller Wild Dog for a new shoot schedule in Manali

Nagarjuna Akkineni has reportedly started the filming work of Wild Dog for a new shooting schedule along with the team in Manali.

The latest news update about southern megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni states that the actor has started the filming work of his upcoming project called Wild Dog for a new shooting schedule in Manali. The news reports state that the lead actor of Wild Dog has joined the cast and crew of the Ahishor Solomon directorial. The actor recently made headlines when there was news of a fire incident at Annapurna Studios.

The actor reportedly issued a statement saying, "There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine." The southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the popular actor on the big screen.

The southern star will feature in the upcoming film called Brahmastra which features actors and starrer in the lead. The highly anticipated drama Brahmastra will also feature Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor featured in the film Manmadhudu 2 alongside actress Rakul Preet Singh. As per the news reports, the upcoming film helmed by Ahishor Solomon will also feature Bollywood actress Dia Mirza.

Credits :cinemaexpress

