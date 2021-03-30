Nagarjuna Akkineni keeps it casual as he takes part in promotions of Wild Dog; See photos

Nagarjuna Akkineni will be next seen in the investigative drama titled Wild Dog that is all set to be released on April 2.

As the Tollywood film Wild Dog is all set to hit the big screens on April 2, Nagarjuna Akkineni is kept occupied with the promotional activities. Today, he got papped by the shutterbugs post one of his interviews, where he was seen in a comfy casual outfit. He was seen in a pair of black denims and paired it with a cool tee, He was also seen wearing a facemask as a precaution for the growing COVID 19 cases.

Nagarjuna made the headlines in January this year when it was announced by the Ministry of Information and broadcasting that they will be honoring Nagarjuna with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for The Versatile Actor of Tollywood. Well, it goes without saying that the news is a huge one to the actor’s fans and followers. Nagarjuna will be next seen in the much awaited investigative drama Wild Dog. The trailer of Wild Dog was released by the makers sometime back featuring and it was lauded by his fans.

See the photos here:

Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings. Nagarjuna is currently busy with the works of the upcoming Bollywood mythical drama Brahmastra. and ’s upcoming action-fantasy movie, Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies and the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and in pivotal roles, while will be seen playing a cameo role. The most awaited flick is directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

