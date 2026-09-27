Nagarjuna Akkineni lauds Thalapathy Vijay as his son Jason Sanjay debuts with Sigma: ‘Telugu audience love your dad’s films’

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with the action-adventure flick Sigma, slated to release on October 2, 2026. Now, Nagarjuna Akkineni has lauded the debut director, recalling how his father’s film collected hugely at the box office.

Nagarjuna Akkineni lauds Thalapathy Vijay as son Jason Sanjay marks debut

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Speaking on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, Jason Sanjay appeared alongside Sundeep Kishan. During the interaction, Nagarjuna Akkineni recalled how his father’s films have always been a success in Telugu states.

The veteran star said, “Our Telugu audience is very open. Every film of your dad collected huge in Telugu states. And they love Thalapathy Vijay garu here. Hope the same love will be given to you and your film Sigma.”

In response, Jason said, “Thank you so much, sir. It means a lot coming from you.”

Earlier, during the film’s promotion event, Chiranjeevi also attributed Jason to the likes of his father, especially in the 1990s. The Megastar said, “When Jason came and invited me to this event, I said, 'You look exactly like your father did in 1993-94-95. Why aren’t you acting instead of directing?’ He said that writing and directing are things he has been interested in for a long time. So, he thought this was what he must pursue.”

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However, Chiranjeevi attributed Jason’s creative instincts to his grandparents, filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and writer Shoba. He added, “I feel that he imbibed qualities from both his grandfather and grandmother. His grandfather directed Chattaniki Kallu Levu and Devanthakudu, and his grandmother wrote the stories for them. So, he has it in his genes, not from his father, but from his grandparents.

More about Sigma

Sigma follows Guru, a rogue treasure hunter and radio host whose life takes a drastic turn after a betrayal costs him everything. Determined to reclaim what he lost, he takes on a Rs 500-crore racket controlled by the ruthless Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy.

Unable to confront the syndicate directly, Guru plans an elaborate heist with his friends and associates. As betrayals and unexpected twists derail his plan, Guru must rely on his instincts and determination to outsmart Reddy and reclaim what was taken from him.

Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the Jason Sanjay directorial features Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee, and others in key roles.

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