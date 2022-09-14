Nagarjuna Akkineni looks cool in casuals as he gets clicked at the Mumbai airport; See PICS

Nagarjuna Akkineni was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. The actor posed for the paparazzi with a bright smile and looked handsome as always in casuals. He opted for a comfy sweatshirt and paired it with cargo pants and matching sneakers. The Brahmastra actor at the age of 63, is ageing like fine wine and these pics are proof.

Nagarjuna is currently basking in the grand success of his Hindi comeback film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji. The actor in the role of Anish, an artist who holds the power of the Nandi Astra. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer was released on September 9 and smashed box office records with its collections. Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy also played the lead roles in the film. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone played extended cameo roles. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Megastar Chiranjeevi lent his voice to the Telugu version.

