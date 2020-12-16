Nagarjuna Akkineni looks dapper in all black outfit as he gets spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS

Nagarjuna Akkineni was seen arriving in style at the airport and he was seen in a trendy all black outfit.

The entertainment industry is back with its old charm again as photos and videos of celebrities are coming up as they step out for various reasons. While the photos of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara surfaced online as they joined the sets of Annaatthe in Hyderabad, now, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s photos are here as the actor was seen at the airport. In the photos, Nagarjuna can be seen in an all black outfit and paired it with stylish shades.

The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Wild Dog which has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Now, it is anticipated that the actor will be shooting for the film in Thailand for 20 days. The first-look poster was released by the makers sometime back featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna is seen cracking a case. Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings.

He also has a Tamil film in his kitty, which will be directed by Dhanush. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the yet to be titled film. Other than this, the actor is currently busy hosting the fourth season of Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss. The last week of the show is being telecasted now and he will be busy with the show this week. While starting the shooting, he took to his Twitter space and shared a BTS video of how he was getting ready for the shooting by following all the COVID-19 norms.

