  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nagarjuna Akkineni looks stylish in an all-blue Manish Malhotra label for Bigg Boss Telugu 4

As we all know Nagarjuna Akkineni's impressive style quotient is popular among the fashion police and once again he grabs the attention with his latest look.
25605 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 01:55 pm
Nagarjuna Akkineni looks stylish in an all-blue Manish Malhotra label for Bigg Boss Telugu 4Nagarjuna Akkineni looks stylish in an all-blue Manish Malhotra label for Bigg Boss Telugu 4
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there is one person from the Telugu film industry who is leaving his fans amazed with his cool appearances is no other but Nagarjuna Akkineni. He is literally ageing young and has once again left fans stunned with his energy as a host on the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4. As we all know his impressive style quotient is popular among the fashion police and once again he grabs the attention in his all-blue Manish Malhotra outfit. Nag took to social media and shared his recent look from the reality show in a blue shirt having an embroidery patch on it. He paired it with checkered pants and a pair of black shiny shoes. 

Nagarjuna Akkineni is getting a lot of comments on his latest picture that has taken social media by storm. He looks dashing as ever and proves to be one of the stylish stars of his generation. What do you think about this look? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has witnessed recording-breaking TRP. Nag is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and is already at the top of his game.  It is his tremendous star power that has resulted in an unprecedented TRP rating for the reality TV show he hosts. 

Check out his latest Tweet below:

Bigg Boss is slowly picking up and it remains to see what is has in stores for the audience for the next 100 days. What is your take about season 4? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement