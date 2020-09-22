Nagarjuna Akkineni looks stylish in an all-blue Manish Malhotra label for Bigg Boss Telugu 4

As we all know Nagarjuna Akkineni's impressive style quotient is popular among the fashion police and once again he grabs the attention with his latest look.

If there is one person from the Telugu film industry who is leaving his fans amazed with his cool appearances is no other but Nagarjuna Akkineni. He is literally ageing young and has once again left fans stunned with his energy as a host on the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4. As we all know his impressive style quotient is popular among the fashion police and once again he grabs the attention in his all-blue Manish Malhotra outfit. Nag took to social media and shared his recent look from the reality show in a blue shirt having an embroidery patch on it. He paired it with checkered pants and a pair of black shiny shoes.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is getting a lot of comments on his latest picture that has taken social media by storm. He looks dashing as ever and proves to be one of the stylish stars of his generation. What do you think about this look? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has witnessed recording-breaking TRP. Nag is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and is already at the top of his game. It is his tremendous star power that has resulted in an unprecedented TRP rating for the reality TV show he hosts.

Bigg Boss is slowly picking up and it remains to see what is has in stores for the audience for the next 100 days. What is your take about season 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

