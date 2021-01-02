Nagarjuna Akkineni looks uber cool and dapper as he pairs casuals with a cardigan sweater; See photos

Nagarjuna, who was busy with the shooting of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu's fourth season, will be next seen in the investigative drama Wild Dog.

Nagarjuna Akkineni has always kept it dapper and cool while making airport appearances. It would not be an understatement to say that he has often given cues to ace casual attire like a boss. Today, he got papped at the airport and his outfit was too good to miss. In the photos, Nagarjuna was seen in a pair of black pants and paired it with a dark blue tee. He gave the overall look a wintery feel by adding a black cardigan sweater.

Nagarjuna made the headlines yesterday when it was announced by the Ministry of Information and broadcasting that they will be honoring Nagarjuna with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for The Versatile Actor of Tollywood. Well, it goes without saying that the news is a huge one to the actor’s fans and followers. Nagarjuna, who will be next seen in the much awaited investigative drama Wild Dog, recently finished hosting the reality show Bigg Boss’s season 4 in Telugu. The first-look poster of Wild Dog was released by the makers sometime back featuring a few clippings of a newspaper where Nagarjuna was seen trying to crack a case.

Nagarjuna will be seen playing an NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma who is known for encounter killings. He also has a Tamil film in his kitty, which will be directed by Dhanush. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the yet to be titled film.

