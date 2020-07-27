  1. Home
Nagarjuna Akkineni to play the lead in the upcoming action thriller by director Praveen Sattaru?

The latest news update about the Manmadhudu 2 star Nagarjuna Akkineni states that he could be essaying the lead in the upcoming action thriller. This upcoming film will be helmed by director Praveen Sattaru.
As per the latest news reports, the southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film, by director Praveen Sattaru. The latest news update about the Manmadhudu 2 star Nagarjuna Akkineni states that he could be essaying the lead in the upcoming action thriller. This upcoming film will be helmed by director Praveen Sattaru. News reports also state that the film is written by the director Praveen Sattaru. The southern megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni will also star as the lead in the upcoming film called Wild Dog.

This film reportedly is an action thriller, and will see the south star in an intense role. The actor will reportedly return as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The news reports also state that the popular show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be airing from August 2020. Due to the COVID 19 crisis all the filming and production work had come to a complete standstill. As per the latest news reports, some state governments have allowed the filmmakers to resume filming. Now, the popular show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 could return in August and will also bring back Nagarjuna Akkineni as its host.

The southern megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be essaying a key role in the upcoming Bollywood flick called Brahmastra. This film will star Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in the upcoming film.

Credits :thehansindia.com

