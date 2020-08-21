Nagarjuna Akkineni to play the lead in an upcoming film by director Puri Jagannadh?

There is no official word out yet about the dynamic duo collaborating on a film. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that director Puri Jagannadh wants to do a film with superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The latest news reports on Nagarjuna state that the actor will be collaborating with ace director Puri Jagannadh. There is no official word out yet about the dynamic duo collaborating on a film. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that director Puri Jagannadh wants to do a film with the superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Now, this news report has got the fans and followers of Nagarjuna very excited. The actor featured in Manmadhudu 2.

This film was helmed by director Rahul Ravindran. Nagarjuna Akkineni played the lead alongside actress Rakul Preet Singh. The fans and film audiences loved the lead pair fabulous chemistry. The megastar will also return to Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Nagarjuna Akkineni's look in the Bigg Boss Telugu 4's promo has left his fans and film audiences feeling very intrigued and curious. As per the latest news reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will start airing from August-end. The fans and audiences are eagerly looking forward to see the latest season of the popular show. On the other hand, the ace director Puri Jagannadh, will be completing the shooting of his much-awaited flick called Fighter. This film has Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

Fighter will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the female lead. Some time ago pictures from the sets of the Puri Jagannadh directorial had surfaced on social media. These photos featured Vijay and Ananya in a sleek look, as they ride a bike. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watching this film on the big screen.

