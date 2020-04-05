Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna & Varun Tej light up candles in support of #9baje9minute
Many south stars took to their social media handles to shares pictures of them lighting up candles and diyas in support of the #9baje9minute. The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi had made an appeal to the people to light up diyas, candles and flash their mobile torch lights to show solidarity for all those who are fighting the Coronavirus outbreak on the front lines.
Check out the posts:
Driving the darkness away!!#IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaComeTogether pic.twitter.com/kNmtQgIuTH
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (iamnagarjuna) April 5, 2020
