Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna & Varun Tej light up candles in support of #9baje9minute

PM Narendra Modi had made an appeal to the people to light up diyas, candles and flash their mobile torch lights to show solidarity for all those who are fighting the Coronavirus outbreak on the front lines.
Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna & Varun Tej light up candles in support of #9baje9minute
Many south stars took to their social media handles to shares pictures of them lighting up candles and diyas in support of the #9baje9minute. The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi had made an appeal to the people to light up diyas, candles and flash their mobile torch lights to show solidarity for all those who are fighting the Coronavirus outbreak on the front lines.

Check out the posts:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (varunkonidela7) on

(ALSO READ: WATCH: Mohanlal requests fans to join PM Modi's 9 PM, 9 minute initiative; Says 'Let's show solidarity')

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

